This is Trademark Homes Florence plan Ranch Model Home. Spacious and open design with large private primary suite. Other bedrooms feature Jack & Jill bathroom and walk in closets. Covered patio and huge walk in pantry. Oversized 3 stall garage. This model is open Sundays from 12-4.
3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $480,000
