3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $495,500

Farmhouse style walkout ranch on a corner lot in Sumtur Crossing- Papillion. 1,932 FSF on the main level. Alder wood cabinets, solid wood floors in the kitchen, family room and entry. Coved deck with fan. 11 ft. ceilings in the family room with wood beams, stone fireplace, cabinets and floating shelves. Cathedral ceilings with wood crown molding, walk-in kitchen pantry. Tile floors in the baths and laundry room. Large master bath tile walk-in shower with double sinks. Drop zone off the garage with cabinets and bench. Early enough to select interior finishes. The lower walkout level is unfinished. Builder has a plan which could be included for an additional cost. rouge-in for a bar and bath in the basement are included in the listed price. Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc. Attention to detail with custom touches. Photo's of smaller version of this floor plan.