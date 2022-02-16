AMA. Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Plattsmouth. Newer paint and flooring. Fenced yard with 2 car garage. Central air and garden shed. Range and refrigerator included. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch!
3 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $135,000
