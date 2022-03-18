 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $15,000

CONTRACT PENDING 1994 Mobile home 14X70 located in Morning Star MHP. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Double carport. Deck and storage shed. This is an estate "sold as is". Nice solid home. Needs cleaned and carpet. Trailer must be moved out of park by 3-31 22. Or owner occupant must get pre approved by MHP manager.

