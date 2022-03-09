3 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $185,000

Very charming, well maintained 3 bedroom,1 car,1 bath home on corner lot across from Historic Garfield Park. Composite deck & pergola, 2 sheds in rear yard. Newer retaining wall. Newer hail resistant roof, shingle and leaf guard gutters. Steel siding on house, vinyl on garage. Newer windows & storm doors. Cozy front porch & swing. Beautiful custom cabinetry in eat in kitchen. All appliances included, washer and dryer too! 2 good size bedrooms on main level. 3rd bed upstairs. Unfinished walk out basement is great for storage or finish the way you want. Walk to historic downtown, 2 parks, and walking trails. Quick commute to Metro. This one will go quick!! Lenox furnace & AC 2009. Sold as is.