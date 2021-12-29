 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $189,000

Step inside this tasteful remodeled top to bottom BRICK home. White shaker cabinetry. Quartz countertops, CERAMIC TILE back splash. New stainless appliances. Washer & dryer too! Beautifully refinished wood floors. Brand new full bath. Good sized bedrooms. Finished lower level w/ family room, den, egress window. New 3/4 bath. Storage & laundry area. 1 car detached garage. Could easily have a 3rd bedroom. New furnace Jan 2021. Roof 2018, H2O heater 2019. New garage door & opener. Beautiful landscape. No window coverings, or hardware included. Hardware brackets only. Easy commute to Bellevue. Close to schools & historic downtown. This is a creampuff! Charming & CLEAN!!!

