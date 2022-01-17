3 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $595,000

Contract Pending ON MKT FOR BACK UP OFFERS TILL JAN 4TH Secluded retreat 4.85 acres with guest/bunk house. Main house is 3 bed, 3 bath 2+ car garage. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, skylights, wrap around deck. Views of the Missouri River & Tobacco Island. Wild life abound. Great room with corner fireplace, cool kitchen, breakfast bar. All appliances included, washer and dryer too. 2 beds on main level. Primary bed & bath in loft area. Finished lower level w/ 1/2 bath, family room, wood stove. Walk outside down the steps to the fully furnished guest/bunk house. Rustic feel cabin with full kitchen, full bath, bedroom, living room. Screened 3 season room. Deck with Missouri River views. A couple sheds for storage. Owner has carved out trails throughout the property. land goes all the way to river rd. Small park & bridge up on Blue Jay Way for star gazing & views of river. on City water, septic & propane. Unique property.Guest house not included in SQFT or room count. Most furnitur