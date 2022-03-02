 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $85,000

Adorable renovated bungalow conveniently located near historic downtown Red Oak. 2021 updates include: 50 yr impact-resistant roof, aluminum gutters, electrical/lighting, paint, carpet and vinyl flooring. High-efficiency furnace and Central A/C less than 2 yrs. old. First floor master bedroom/bath/laundry. Turnkey property with nothing left to do but move in!

