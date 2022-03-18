 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $100,000

3 Bedroom house with lots of room. Nice open kitchen with breakfast bar. 3 Spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room with extra space for storage. Nice storage shed in back with fenced in yard. One car garage that will hold a large truck. Make an appointment today to view this move in ready home.

