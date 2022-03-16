 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Springfield - $185,000

1 1/2 Story home in desirable Springfield Community. Granite counter tops in kitchen, gas stove, tile backsplash. Utility room on main floor. Bath recently updated. Fresh paint and flooring. Large lot with 2 car garage that has a new roof. Alley access and garden she-shed for your convenience. To be sold as is where is and no repairs to seller. Quick closing available. Call today for your private showing.

