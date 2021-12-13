 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,600,000

This sanctuary is perfect for nature lovers, lake enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys peaceful serenity. The home is located on 20.72 acres with an outbuilding and entertainment space next to a 40+ acre lake to enjoy boating, fishing or just relaxing after a long day. This 1.5 story home has 3,855 sq ft of living space featuring 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, office, sunroom, 4 seasons room and 10 garage spaces. You will not want to miss this fantastic opportunity to make this your new place to call home!

