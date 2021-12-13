This sanctuary is perfect for nature lovers, lake enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys peaceful serenity. The home is located on 20.72 acres with an outbuilding and entertainment space next to a 40+ acre lake to enjoy boating, fishing or just relaxing after a long day. This 1.5 story home has 3,855 sq ft of living space featuring 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, office, sunroom, 4 seasons room and 10 garage spaces. You will not want to miss this fantastic opportunity to make this your new place to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There’s a comfort level to Nebraska's coaching moves, but Frost doesn’t have relationships with Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, so it’s a bit of a wing and prayer, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
Dirk Chatelain covers a lot in this column: Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball problem; Grown men acting like children in college football; Thoughts on Scott Frost's hires; and a Johnny Rodgers update.
- Updated
Nebraska defeated Texas in four sets in the regional final of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
- Updated
Nebraska football is ‘close’ to landing two more coaches, including an offensive coordinator, two sources relayed to The World-Herald Tuesday evening. Those two are Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola.
- Updated
In his first interview as a Husker assistant, Mickey Joseph discussed his expectations for Nebraska's receivers, his recruiting philosophy and why he chose to come back to his alma mater.
- Updated
Papillion-La Vista volleyball coach John Svehla has announced his resignation.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Get to know the 2021 All-Nebraska football team, captained by Bennington's Dylan Mostek and Millard South's Gage Stenger.
- Updated
What did Mark Whipple say was his secret to coaching quarterbacks? "They have talent.” Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator is on a mission to find more of it in the transfer portal.
- Updated
Mark Whipple, Nebraska's new offensive coordinator, is a coaching veteran who can provide valuable experience in a crucial season for Scott Frost, writes Sam McKewon.
- Updated
Scott Frost has one open position left on his coaching staff. Will he fill it with a new special teams coordinator? Or will he add a running backs coach? The World-Herald's Sam McKewon has the latest.