3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $2,500,000

Breathtaking, serene and peaceful only starts to describe this 100-acre property with ¾ of a mile of Platte River frontage. Paved road goes to the gated acreage. Paved driveway winds through the canopy of trees that leads to the 2 homes and stocked pond with large sandy beach. Main house has 3 beds, 2 baths and a detached 4 car garage. Windows along the front and back sitting rooms to enjoy the extraordinary sunrises and sunsets while catching glimpses of wildlife. Guest house has 2 beds, 2 baths with a 2 car carport and 1792 finished sq ft. Incredible river views, cozy wood burning fireplace, deck and firepit. Both homes are heated and have central air along with a sprinkler system around both homes. Enjoy hunting ducks from the duck blind, deer or turkey. This is an outdoorsman dream with all the modern conveniences. Well-manicured property with ATV trails and easy assessable roads all around. This type of property with its easy access to the metro area doesn’t come available often.