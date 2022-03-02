3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $445,000

Expect to be impressed by this beautiful home built in 1890, filled with many updates while keeping the unique charm and style of an older home. The kitchen is the heart of this property, and it is equipped with double sinks, a warming oven, beverage chiller and Thermador and Viking appliances. The chef's kitchen opens to an inviting fireplace and gorgeous woodwork throughout. High ceilings and large windows fill the home with natural light and offer scenic views of mature trees. The basement was recently finished and features a large rec room with a 3rd bedroom with a walk-in closet. Basement bathroom is plumbed and ready to be completed. The property has an enormous detached garage which is approximately 26 x 40, an 18 by 12 shed that is heated and insulated, and a huge garden space with irrigation. Escape the noise of the city and sit on your front or side porch and enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine. This home is not in a flood zone and does not require flood insurance.