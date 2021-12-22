3 Bedroom Home in Weeping Water - $160,000

Beautiful 2 Story home in this wonderful small town community so close to Omaha and Lincoln. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with another non-conforming bedroom in basement. Nice Kitchen with abundant cabinetry, all appliances, big windows- bright & sunny and tile kitchen flooring. Large living room with wood floors and walks out to spacious wrap around deck. The formal dining area has a barn wood wall, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring & a large picture window over looking the huge back yard and treed area across the street. Full main floor bathroom and 3/4 in lower level. Roof is 3 years old, Furnace & Water Heater are 2 years. Newer flashing & garage roof. Come take a look before it's gone!