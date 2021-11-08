4 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $2,800,000

Contract Pending Back up offers only. Showstopper on nearly 20 acres! Inside and out, no detail was spared in this Dick Lind custom ranch, famously speculated to belong to a celebrity during construction. The private brick-paved driveway leads to a large porte-cochere and 8 of the 12 garages. The entry greets you with sky-high ceilings and abundant windows. The chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a large center island, a handy pot filler, and intricate wood details. The primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and his & hers vanities and toilets. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, three baths, a cozy, oversized rec room and a large craft/hobby room. The backyard is your own piece of paradise with stunning hardscape, multiple water and fire features, an 800 sq ft concrete pool, built-in grill and pool house with a covered deck