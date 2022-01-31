 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $433,248

Berkley 2 Story in Liberty by Lane Building Corp. Open concept plan with back staircase making the main level live like a Ranch. Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, large walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Additional features of the main level include: your choice of hardwood or PLVT flooring, spacious drop zone, flex room and great room fireplace. Pics of a similar model.

