4 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $434,248

Open Sunday 1-3. Please stop by the model at 12505 Quail Drive for access. Berkley 2 Story in Liberty by Lane Building Corp. Open concept plan with back staircase making the main level live like a Ranch. Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, large walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Additional features of the main level include: your choice of hardwood or PLVT flooring, spacious drop zone, flex room and great room fireplace. Pics of a similar model.