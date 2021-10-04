Model home not for sale but contact us to see home and get information on other available homes or any of our many floor plans or l100's of lot locations throughout the area. Don't miss out on our new Somerville floor plan in Bellevue's newest community. Liberty is conveniently located off of 42nd and Capehart giving you the a city meets country feel. We have great lot options in Liberty, Cedar Grove and the Lions Gate in Bellevue so pick yours and get started with your dream home now!
4 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $461,988
