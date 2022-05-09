Introducing the Crossville plan by Lane Building Corp. This open concept main floor and new modern exterior give you a great new option in our array of home building options. This home features custom cabinets, granite/quartz countertops throughout, LVP floors throughout the main level, upgraded craftsman doors and trim package, fireplace with stone and wrapped birch mantle, upgraded plumbing fixtures and much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $471,338
In the last three months, more than 700 railroaders have walked off the job at BNSF because of the attendance policy, according to the union.
From Nebraska's string of offers to pass rushers to which Omaha Creighton Prep athlete could soon be a Power Five prospect, get more from Sam McKewon on recent recruiting news.
Entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew hopes to have the new B&G Tasty Foods open sometime in late summer, serving the same menu as the original.
With the addition of Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, Nebraska is in the running for the biggest program winner in the transfer portal, writes Sam McKewon. Get more of his takes from Drew's commit.
Former Husker running back and 1976 World-Herald boys athlete of the year Tim Wurth has died, his family said Monday in a Facebook post.
Mathis said choosing Nebraska was a business decision. What he means is less about NIL money and more about picking the right football destination. His goal is to stack stats and build his pro stock.
After a weeklong trial, a jury found a 25-year-old Omaha man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and weapon use in the March 2021 killings of two men, ages 24 and 27.
A 42-year-old Bellevue man fatally shot himself early Tuesday after Bellevue police officers stopped the pickup truck he was driving, police said.
I mean, if you’re going to get hit by the NCAA, at least win, right? This doesn’t add weight to the 2022 season. Scott Frost has to win, and perhaps big, writes Tom Shatel.
To Pam Klenda, a 75-year-old cashier and host at Big Fred's Pizza Garden & Lounge for 50 years, the reason she stays at the Omaha pizzeria is obvious. “I know everybody."