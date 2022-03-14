Open Sunday 1-3. Don't miss out on the Somerville floor plan in Bellevue. Liberty is conveniently located off of 46nd and Capehart giving you the a city meets country feel. We have great lot options in Liberty, Cedar Grove and the Lions Gate in Bellevue so pick yours and get started with your dream home now!
4 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $524,645
