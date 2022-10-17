 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000

Why wait a year for new construction when you can build & pick options AND move-in in approximately 90-120 days!!! You will never guess how amazing this plan is until you see it. Huge master walk-in shower, a secondary bedroom with it's own loft, a kitchen/great room in one to let everyone gather & another living space on the main floor. The creative use of space and lay-out maximizes every square foot. Options for upgrades include adding a wet-bar in the basement, hardwood floors and talking to the builder about that "one thing" you have always wanted in a house!

