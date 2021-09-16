 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $485,000

Beautiful custom 1.5 story currently under construction featuring main floor master suite w/ WI closet, WI shower, dual sinks, linen cabinet & high-end finishes. Kitchen features WI pantry, custom cabinets, granite or quartz counters, tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in LR w/ gorgeous fireplace & windows. Still time to make changes, choose finishes, etc.!

