4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $524,255

Welcome home to your modern home in one of Bennington's hottest new neighborhoods Anchor Pointe! This walkout lot, boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/5 car garage and 3 bathrooms in the 2502 sf of finished space! It welcomes you with VCC flooring throughout the entire main floor, tile fireplace with shelves, HUGE picture windows, a hidden pantry the size of a small room, drop zone, and private staircase to ensure no inch of this layout is wasted! A walk-in shower, quartz throughout, and a great designer feel this home truly "checkmarks all the boxes!" The added 700 sf in the basement is ready for you to finish, a 3/4 bathroom rough in to help kickstart the use of the basement right away! A 50 gallon hot water heater, sump pump, sprinkler system, and radon mitigation system the home continues to impress with its quality and value! This home won't last long! AMA

