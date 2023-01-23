Model Home Not For Sale. The Artisan by Pine Crest is a beautiful balance of functionality and style. You’ll love the easy access into the pantry with the owner's entry. It’s perfect for gatherings with its open concept kitchen with large island for entertaining, quartz counters, wood floors and a hidden work space off the kitchen. Upstairs are spacious bedrooms, media/game room. Finished lower level with Rec room, bedroom and 3/4 bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $532,925
An Iowa couple who are social media personalities in the bow hunting, nutrition and fitness worlds have been fined and sentenced to probation for conspiracy to attempt to illegally obtain wildlife.
Nebraska volleyball's Whitney Lauenstein is stepping away from the sport to “focus on myself and be with my family and continued to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
The trial this week pits former Nebraska fullback Willie Miller against Jack Stark, a well-known psychologist who became an NU regent in 2020. Stark is charged with felony witness tampering.
If a relentless personal standard and NU’s extensive support system aren’t enough to push Borders where he wants to go, a contact list packed with names like Michael Strahan and Cam Newton is always on call to help.
Arlington (Texas) Martin receiver Jeremiah Charles received a Nebraska football offer after a 22-point, four-dunk performance in high school basketball game
The jury will be out for a while on Matt Rhule’s NU staff, but the coaches are making it extra tough for Husker fans to be cynical. That's because they're showing that they care about their job and where they’re doing it, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska received a commit from Georgia tight end transfer Arik Gilbert. Here's three takes on the decision on the 6-foot-5, 248 pounder from Sam McKewon.
The Huskers on Friday hosted offensive tackle Jacob Hood for an official visit, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The former composite four-star prospect from the 2022 cycle redshirted last year and still has four seasons left to play.
Sometimes you say a prayer for someone you don’t know. Like Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest. Other times the power of prayer hits close to home writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated under a legislative package unveiled by Gov. Jim Pillen.