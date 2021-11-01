4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $540,000

Beautiful 2 Story walkout built by iCON HOMES in the popular Bennington School District with a Stunning Lake View. 4 bedroom 2.5 baths + main floor flex room that will wow you! You will fall in love with the open floor plan starting with 2 story entry, large windows surrounding the stairwell that adds beautiful natural light, flex room off the living room, a beautifully detailed fireplace wall and a Stunning large kitchen with quartz countertops, an abundance of storage, gas stove, SS appliances, walk-in pantry and large kitchen island overlooking the covered deck. Second floor features the expansive primary suite that offers a spa like bath with double sink vanity, huge tiled walk-in shower with bench, and large walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms full bathroom and a giant laundry room. Sit out on your covered deck and enjoy the stunning view of Bennington Lake. Pics from a similar home. Still time to make your own selections. Est Completion Date 2/22