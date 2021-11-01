Beautiful 2 Story walkout built by iCON HOMES in the popular Bennington School District with a Stunning Lake View. 4 bedroom 2.5 baths + main floor flex room that will wow you! You will fall in love with the open floor plan starting with 2 story entry, large windows surrounding the stairwell that adds beautiful natural light, flex room off the living room, a beautifully detailed fireplace wall and a Stunning large kitchen with quartz countertops, an abundance of storage, gas stove, SS appliances, walk-in pantry and large kitchen island overlooking the covered deck. Second floor features the expansive primary suite that offers a spa like bath with double sink vanity, huge tiled walk-in shower with bench, and large walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms full bathroom and a giant laundry room. Sit out on your covered deck and enjoy the stunning view of Bennington Lake. Pics from a similar home. Still time to make your own selections. Est Completion Date 2/22
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
You can not spin the devastation. On a spirit-shaking, confidence-breaking afternoon, the Scott Frost era crashed. In such a way that almost certainly can’t be salvaged, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
High inflation in the loss category — 26 in four years under Scott Frost — is a major problem, and it may cost the Husker coach and his staff an election soon enough.
- Updated
By now all the early bravado and promises have given way to Saturday's horror scene resembling 2003 or 2007 or 2017. Scott Frost was supposed to be the antidote to the past failures, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts discussed Scott Frost, the Huskers' sellout streak, Big Ten referees and more on the radio Tuesday.
- Updated
No. 16 seed Omaha North rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and shocked top-seeded Millard South in a wild Class A playoff opener.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.
- Updated
JD Spielman, who broke records at Nebraska before transferring to TCU, is retiring from football. The news came Tuesday as Spielman has dealt with multiple injuries wile playing for the Horned Frogs.
- Updated
Whether or not you like Trev Alberts, his institutional knowledge and Husker bloodlines are an invaluable advantage during this tumultuous football season, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
There was more going on in that Nebraska loss than Adrian Martinez, but yeah, when you complete less than half your passes and throw four interceptions, that's a factor, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Malachi Coleman's breakout season for Lincoln East has led to attention from colleges like Nebraska. But the adversity he's overcome off the field makes him more than just a special athlete.