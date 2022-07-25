4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $540,000

Model Home Not For Sale. Newest Trademark Homes Model in popular Newport Vista. This beautiful home is loaded with amazing features and finishes, plus a great open inviting floor plan. Entering the home you will be greeted with a grand 2 story entry, gorgeous wood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen w/ oversized island, quartz counter tops, hidden pantry, and functional drop zone area. The second floor includes 4 bedrooms, laundry room and large loft area. The spacious master bedroom and bath with tiled walk-in shower and large master closet is open to 2nd floor laundry. This home sits on a private lot backing to trees. Come see why Trademark Homes is different from the rest. Model OPEN Saturdays and Sundays 12-4:00pm.