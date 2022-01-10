Great lot - walkout, treed, west facing in Summer HIll Farm. Very popular ranch style plan. Lower level is not finished but can be for additional $75,000. Open concept with very large casual dining area. Sequestered bedroom design. Main floor office. GE appliances, generous allowances, tons of storage, oversized 3 garage.Marvin windows, garage door openers included. Over 25 years experience building homes. Homeowner will have direct contact with builder. Ten hours of interior designer assistance included. Truly a custom built home. Foundation Sept 1, 2021 with a targeted completion in spring of 2022. Act now to make personal selection, where applicable.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $558,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Evan Bland takes a look at the latest Husker recruiting news, including why quarterback Chubba Purdy's visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first — and why NU is already "No. 1 on his list."
- Updated
The father of Nebraska volleyball’s four-year starting setter Nicklin Hames said on a podcast that she will return for one more season with the Huskers in a new role.
- Updated
A Union Pacific spokesperson cited safety concerns, complaints from neighbors and dangerously cold temperatures as reasons for the clear-out. But an advocacy group criticized the timing of the cleanup.
- Updated
For Tom Shatel, there are several reasons why he likes the idea of Texas transfer Casey Thompson potentially coming to Nebraska.
- Updated
Casey Thompson, the son of a Sooner who spent the last four seasons at Texas, has decided to transfer to Nebraska, giving the Huskers a veteran passer to replace Adrian Martinez.
- Updated
Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson now has a top five of Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Missouri and Oklahoma.
- Updated
Casey Thompson will be expected to start and have to prove to teammates that he can get the job done. More thoughts from Sam McKewon on the Huskers' newest quarterback.
- Updated
Trey Palmer — who entered the transfer portal Dec. 16 after three seasons at LSU — will just be moving in. He committed to the Huskers Saturday after posting to his decision to his Instagram account.
- Updated
Tim Beck said quarterback Casey Thompson needed to "go to a place that’s going to be his." The former Texas offensive coordinator believes Thompson has found that at Nebraska.
- Updated
The World-Herald's occasional series on Nebraska's prison crisis begins with the the state’s nation-leading incarceration spike, and how past actions by lawmakers have played a role in that growth.