4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $715,000

Meet McKinley. In this 1.5 story home beauty truly does meet functionality. This plan has an open concept, complete with engineered wood floors throughout the great room, dining area and into the gourmet chef kitchen, which features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island with shiplap back and oversized quartz countertops & large pantry. Entry through the garage offers a walkthrough mud/laundry with sink, bench and closet. You will find a spacious primary suite with a primary bathroom loaded with features, double sinks, quartz countertops, tiled shower and tub. Great room has a beautiful, tiled fireplace and walks out to covered patio. Office with built-ins to round off the main floor. Three more bedrooms on 2nd floor with a Jack/Jill bathroom, a private bathroom for the 4th bedroom, loft area, bonus room and laundry area. Exterior features include a large front porch, sprinkler system, three car garage, and full sod.