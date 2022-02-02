 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

One of a kind acreage, close to town, and on a hard surface road. Charming older home offering lots of finished square footage, original woodwork, and hard wood floors. Situated on 2.24 acres with outbuilding and mature trees. The detached 3 car garage has a loft with extra storage space. The property is offered in its ''AS-IS'' condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert