Enter 1890 in 2021. High ceilings, natural woodwork., hardwood floors. Turn right through French doors into formal living and family room with Period fireplace. Turn left, the foyer and staircase to the front master suite. Enjoy the formal dining room and the updated chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, two refrigerators, period correct tin backsplash and the updated tile. Warming trays, inside grill and center island complete this awesome kitchen. The rear staircase or elevator takes you to another Master Suite with a second fireplace with en suite bathroom and walk-in cedar closet. Two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms complete the finished living spaces. The unfinished third level can be used for storage with its separate staircase or finish it off for more living area.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $319,000
