Model home not for sale. New 4 Bedroom 2 Story plan by Paradise Homes. Flex room behind garage with 3/4 bath on main floor. Beautiful hickory floors in kitchen, entry and dining room. Energy efficient with 2 x 6 exterior walls, Pella windows, covered patio, plus many more upgrades. Completion and opening Mid November. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $515,950
