4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $549,900

Contract Pending On the market for back up offers. Welcome to maintenance free living in Indian Creek Reserve! Silverthorn Custom Homes is proud to present the "Durango Plan". Features include 4 BD, 3 BA and a 3 car garage. As you walk through the front doors you will notice the attention to detail and quality of finishes. Gourmet kitchen offers custom built cabinetry with SS appliances, a spacious island and an oversized walk-in pantry. Primary suite will not disappoint with an abundance of natural sunlight, double sinks, tiled walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Finished LL offers an oversized rec room. With two more bedrooms in the basement and ample storage, this home is ready for you to make it yours. Sit back on the covered patio with gas grill hookup and enjoy. Welcome Home!