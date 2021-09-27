 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $575,000

Photos are of previous build. Model home available to show by appt. Gorgeous 2 story home with 2 story entry, custom ceiling treatments in living room and primary bedroom. Open concept main floor with large kitchen, lots of cabinets and counter space and large walk-in pantry. Covered deck with composite materials and aluminum railing. Large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Primary suite features a walk-in shower, dual sinks and soaking tub. Still time to choose finishes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert