4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $575,000

Photos are of previous build. Model home available to show by appt. Gorgeous 2 story home with 2 story entry, custom ceiling treatments in living room and primary bedroom. Open concept main floor with large kitchen, lots of cabinets and counter space and large walk-in pantry. Covered deck with composite materials and aluminum railing. Large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Primary suite features a walk-in shower, dual sinks and soaking tub. Still time to choose finishes.