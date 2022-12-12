Paradise Hones beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath two story Oakly 3 Plan. Popular flex room/bedroom connected to 3/4 bath on main. Large gourmet kitchen with 7' island, gas cooktop, built in oven and hidden pantry plus quartz countertops high light this area. Gorgeous hickory wood floor on the main with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. 2nd floor offers bath access for each bedroom. Large master suite with walk-in shower, tub and huge closet. Many more amenities plus a co9vered deck. enjoy top quality at a great price. AMA. HOA TBD
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $584,950
