4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000

Meet The Harney: H3 Custom Homes latest innovation in luxury home building. Impressive from the moment you pull in the drive, natural elements of wood & stone harmonize in a striking curb appeal. Entering off the garage lands you in a mud room with access to either the laundry room or kitchen. If you’re arms are full of groceries, bypass the kitchen & access the walk-in pantry through the laundry room. Once in the kitchen, prepare & enjoy meals in a high-quality environment with plenty of space & island overlooking the great room. A fireplace gives the room the perfect mood with LV plank floors, towering tray ceilings & waves of natural light from large windows. The primary suite has tray ceilings & bath with a custom shower & double vanity. The great room provides entry to the lower level along a horizontal banister, so you have a seamless view of the backyard through an oversized window. Once downstairs, the entertaining possibilities are endless with a large rec room & bar.