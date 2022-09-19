Pending contract. Home is on market for model and marketing purposes only. SSDL Home is under construction with a February 2023 completion date. 2 beds on main and 2 beds in basement. Oversized garage, open concept floor plan and all high end finishes.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $610,412
Related to this story
Most Popular
