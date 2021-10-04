 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $625,956

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $625,956

This home is patiently awaiting it's new owner! Be the first owner on this beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath 2 story Woodland Home. Currently under construction but should be available by summer of 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert