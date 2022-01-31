 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $629,500

Fantastic new ranch plan from Ramm Construction Inc. Wide open floor plan with a large kitchen island with quartz countertops. Gas range with windows on the sides of the stove area. Drop zone off of the garage. Dual closets and walk thru laundry. Walk in tile shower. Finished basement with wet bar. Linear electric fireplace in the basement. Backs to a wooded area.

