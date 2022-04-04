 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $644,203

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $644,203

BlueStone's unique Larkmead plan with a wrap-around front porch on a corner lot in desirable Blue Sage. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge kitchen with a walking pantry, quartz countertops, a stone fireplace, and a spacious oversized 3 car garage. Enjoy the outdoor concrete patio with sod and sprinkler system included. Selections and changes can still be made! The agent has equity. The seller is a licensed agent in the state of Nebraska.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert