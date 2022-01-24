 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,500

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,500

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,500

Fabulous Ramm Construction "Westbury" Plan! In this stunning home you will find two main level bedrooms & two down, an open floor plan, 9' & 10' ceilings, quartz countertops, walk in pantry, covered 14 x 12 Timber Tech deck & an oversized covered patio. Quality built by Ramm Construction. Photos are of a similar home. 3 separate garage doors. Marvin essential black windows

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert