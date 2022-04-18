Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $681,325
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha attorney was sentenced to probation Wednesday — the fourth time he has received a probationary term for a number of alcohol and drug-related offenses.
The house, which sits on the northwest corner of 52nd Street and Underwood Avenue, will be listed at $799,000 when it goes up for sale on April 26.
Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Charles W. Herbster is facing condemnation from powerful politicians of all stripes over allegations that he groped multiple women, including a state senator.
ESPN's first set of Football Power Index ratings not only predict a winning season for Nebraska - they've made the Huskers a slight favorite in the Big Ten West.
Creighton University reversed its approval of a student group's on-campus event following changes that including a different title and additional speakers.
Gretna Public Schools filed a countersuit alleging the company violated its contract because it didn't finish the project on time. Now the two parties are headed for mediation.
With Herbster showing no signs of shirking from the governor's race and the Nebraska GOP saying it'll stay out of the primary, it appears voters will ultimately determine the gravity of the claims.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions at 9 p.m. to reduce their chances of falling prey to property crime.
One of the nation's top 2023 pass rushers — and the brother of a Husker volleyball star — will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska next week.
Fifteen Omaha Public Schools staff have won the 2022 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award. They will receive a $10,000 check, an engraved silver medallion and $1,000 in McDonald’s gift cards.