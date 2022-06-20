Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $682,525
