Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $684,125
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska left guard Nouredin Nouili will miss the 2022 football season because of the NCAA ruling related to its drug-testing policy.
Nebraska football's official visitor list is smaller for the last week in June but it features a group of big pass rushers.
Two school communities are grieving the loss of Gretna siblings who were killed in a weekend car crash.
Scott Frost struggled to land top in-state prospects in the previous recruiting cycle, writes Sam McKewon, but, including Maverick Noonan's commit, he's back on track in 2023.
An Omaha man was ticketed on suspicion of theft of services after someone noticed a garden hose running from a city fire hydrant to a backyard pool.
Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan, son of former Husker Danny Noonan and a top in-state recruit, has committed to Nebraska football.
Even after seven convictions, issues are smoldering beneath the surface over what has been characterized as a decades-long theft at Douglas County's garbage dump.
Omaha police officers said they arrested a man with a loaded gun near the College World Series Wednesday morning.
The 2022 College World Series continues today with one winner-take-all game set to be played between Arkansas and Ole Miss. Join us for live coverage from Charles Schwab Field.
A video circulating on social media appears to show the arrest of a boy whose head is forcefully pushed against an Omaha police cruiser near 33rd and Burt Streets.