Model Home Not for Sale Distinctive villa living for those who want the ease of life without lawn or snow maintenance. Privada, Elkhorn’s newest neighborhood combines luxury home sites with stately villa lots. Nathan Homes presents the Windsor where quintessential old world meets modern villa. Collected over time look with soaring 12 ft ceilings, grand entry, oversized windows with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with Bertazzoni Italian appliances, stucco range hood, gathering island, oversized dining space overlook the cozy great room where charm abounds. Primary suite layered in luxury with ceiling details, bath with heated floors, dual vanities, luxury tile and huge walk through closet with built in dresser. Lower level exudes charm, light, and perfect for all your gatherings. Custom fireplace surround and under the stair hidden one of a kind wine room. Enjoy the carefree backyard with custom firepit and paver patio. Villa lots still available.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma was surprised to learn he would play his half brother, San Diego State's Adam Seiko, in the NCAA tournament. But then the shock wore off and the sibling rivalry began.
Appearing on a national podcast, Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the latest to remind of the new dominant role that NIL is playing at Nebraska and across college football.
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
The 18-year-old Omahan who fatally shot his 18-year-old friend Saturday night has been charged with manslaughter, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.
This NCAA tournament game wasn’t about offense. It was about defense and nerves and guts. Creighton showed it has plenty, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg parted ways with his lead recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, beginning what promises to be a busy offseason overhauling the Huskers.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
One day after Nebraska parted ways with one assistant, Doc Sadler, special assistant to Fred Hoiberg, left NU after a program restructuring eliminated his position.
Creighton men's basketball rallied to defeat San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night. The Jays next will face the winner of Texas Southern and Kansas.