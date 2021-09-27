Calling all nature lovers! Your new hunting lodge has officially hit the market & is ready for you to call home! This private and serene, 4bed 2.5 bath, home will exceed your expectations from top to bottom! This custom built log home has immaculate interior features, an incredibly spacious floor plan, and soaring ceilings. Enjoy the new Pella windows, porcelain tile flooring, new roof, and new gutter guards. While you spend time outdoors admire the upgraded landscaping and fully stocked 1.5 acre, sand bottom, pivot spring feed pond. You can fish right from your back door! This home also has large wrap-around composite decking to entertain and take in the gorgeous views! Bonus features include a 5 car detached garage/shop, new concrete and parking pad for 30 cars, new sprinkler system, 2 septic tanks, 2 wells, electronic privacy gate at the entrance of the property, and a prime location just 20 minutes from Omaha, NE. This is the one that you don't want to miss! AMA.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $985,000
