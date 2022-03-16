4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $240,000

Contract Pending... Welcome to ABSOLUTELY delightful and cozy cobblestoned Gretna!There is nothing that this circa 1910 home can't offer!! Fully renovated and bar none amazing! New stainless steel appliances with granite countertops in the kitchen which Adorably decorated, fabulous colors. Main level boasts a master bedroom and bath Basement has mammoth space with a 3/4 bath and 2 bedrooms. Upstairs you'll find 1 more true bedroom WITH MORE rooms to play and hide in!New furnace and A/C. Decadent backyard with sumptuous trees and brand new garage door! $5000 fully fenced yard, and PRE-INSPECTED! Shortest summary ever on a 100 year old house! Come and love me!