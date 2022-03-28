 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $500,234

4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $500,234

*MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* New contemporary look for Sherwood's popular Hanover 2 story plan. Three car garage, 10-foot tall ceiling in spacious dinette, Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout the main floor. Wide open concept. Walk out basement backs to landscaped common area. Quartz kitchen counters and color lacquered cabinets. Luxurious tile master shower with polystone floor. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets with double walk-in closets in the Primary Bedroom. All the latest finishes done in the most popular palette. Price Includes first year ProHome comprehensive warranty and 2/10 warranty including transferable 10 year structural warranty! See associated docs in MLS for details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert