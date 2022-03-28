4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $500,234

*MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* New contemporary look for Sherwood's popular Hanover 2 story plan. Three car garage, 10-foot tall ceiling in spacious dinette, Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout the main floor. Wide open concept. Walk out basement backs to landscaped common area. Quartz kitchen counters and color lacquered cabinets. Luxurious tile master shower with polystone floor. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets with double walk-in closets in the Primary Bedroom. All the latest finishes done in the most popular palette. Price Includes first year ProHome comprehensive warranty and 2/10 warranty including transferable 10 year structural warranty! See associated docs in MLS for details.