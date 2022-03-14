4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $510,000

Model Home Not for Sale. BRAND NEW Trademark Homes Model 2 Story floor plan now open in Harvest Hills! We call it the "Siena" but you will want to call it home. Transitionally designed 4 Bed/3 Bath 2 Story loaded with quality custom features that makes this one of Trademark Homes best floor plans yet! Inside you will find open concept living featuring a large kitchen island, hidden walk thru pantry to drop zone, custom cabinetry, 20 year Marvin windows, 2nd floor laundry, luxurious master bath with soaker tub, custom closets, covered patio, and the list goes on. Stop by and see what Trademark Homes has to offer! AMA Model Hours Open Sunday 12-4P or by appointment.