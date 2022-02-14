4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $520,000

Contract Pending Florence Floorplan from Colony Custom Homes! This home is currently in the process of being built with an estimated completion date of April 2022. This spacious 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 3 car garage with a total of 2645 finished square feet. This 2 story floor plan has an open floor plan with an office on the mail floor. The custom kitchen has a walk in pantry, GE appliances, quartz countertops and a backsplash. Open to the living room with stone fireplace and dining room with a wall of windows overlooking the back yard. The primary suite has a gorgeous tiled shower, double vanities with quartz countertops and a large walk-in closet conveniently next to the laundry room. Located in Lakeview- one of Gretna’s hottest new neighborhoods!