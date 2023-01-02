4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $539,924

*MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* Sherwood Homes' popular Hanover-R 2 Story. Three car garage, 10-foot tall ceiling in spacious dinette, LVT floors throughout the main floor. Wide open concept. Walk out basement on a cul-de-sac lot. Quartz and granite counters throughout. Custom color lacquered cabinets. Luxurious tile in primary bath shower with Polystone floor. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets with 2 in the Primary Suite. All the latest finishes done in the most popular palette. Price includes first year ProHome comprehensive warranty and 2/10 warranty including transferrable 10 year structural warranty!